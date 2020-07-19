Perry Mason episode 6 spoilers: Emily’s trial kicks off







Want to get a good sense of what is coming on Perry Mason episode 6? As we near the end of the season, it’s only inevitable that things are going to get more and more intense each step of the way. You’re going to see some of that play out next week, courtesy of Emily’s trial and some startling revelations that are going to cause the title character to change around some of the previously-established plans.

Basically, what we would tell you right now is that there’s a lot that is going on within this hour, and Mason is going to be forced to decide what really matters the most to him. Is this episode going to be about Perry keeping the trust of those close to him, or him pursuing victory for his client at all costs? It’s almost a curious character study more than anything else.

For a few more details now all about what’s coming, be sure to check out the full Perry Mason episode 6 synopsis below:

As Emily’s (Gayle Rankin) trial begins and a damning witness testimony takes center stage, Mason (Matthew Rhys) attempts to recover from a shaky start. Meanwhile, in their search for clues that might lead to an exoneration, Della (Juliet Rylance) and Strickland (Shea Whigham) investigate a potential connection between Detective Ennis (Andrew Howard) and Charlie’s kidnappers. Later, Mason considers betraying Drake’s (Chris Chalk) trust to give his client an edge in court, and Birdy (Lili Taylor) urges Sister Alice (Tatiana Maslany) to scrap her Easter Sunday plan before it’s too late.

We think that this is the episode that is going to bring Perry Mason to yet another level — we’re always going to love a good courtroom drama, and with the characters and the cast present here, we’ve got 100% confident that we’ll be talking about this show for some time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Perry Mason right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Perry Mason episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







