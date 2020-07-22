Stranger Things 4 filming to reportedly resume in September







At the moment, we’re still in the very early stages of TV shows returning to work amidst the current health crisis. Other than daytime dramas and some isolated reality TV shows, filming for everything else is currently still on hold.

Yet, we are at least starting to get a small sense of when certain productions could be back … and that includes a particularly notable one in Stranger Things. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the current plans are to resume production for the hit Netflix series on September 17. This is obviously something that is still subject to change, but we definitely hope that there is a chance it can still happen. This is one of TV’s most-popular shows, and there is also probably a recognition here that producers are under a limited time-frame. With most of the core cast being so young, you run a risk over time of them aging past where you need them to be for the story.

Safety does still have to remain the most important thing, especially for a show like this that features as many group scenes and intense sequences. This is a show that should be immersive, and they are best being patient as opposed to rushing things along. The producers and Netflix will be careful, but this is where things stand for the time being.

Because of all of these delays, we wouldn’t expect season 4 to premiere for quite some time — in addition to filming, this is also a series that has a lengthy post-production window. We’ll just be happy if we get it at any point in 2021, since anything before that just feels unrealistic at this point.

