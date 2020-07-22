Greenleaf season 5 episode 6 spoilers: Bishop & a big return







Next week on OWN, prepare yourself to see Greenleaf season 5 episode 6 arrive with more surprises. What’s the biggest one? It has a lot to do with what we saw at the end of the installment tonight.

We certainly knew that the return of Rochelle to the world of Greenleaf was going to make some waves. How in the world could it not? This is someone who has a history taking on Bishop and now, she’s emerged in the world of Tara. The ramifications of this could prove to be quite sweeping, but we may not know to what extent until episode 6 comes to a close. Nonetheless, there’s potential for all sorts of fireworks here and for whatever sort of arrangement the family was hoping for to go completely up in smoke.

If you do find yourself curious in getting more details, we suggest that you check out the full Greenleaf season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

Bishop reels from the return of an old enemy, pushing Lady Mae to unveil a family secret; Charity makes Phil face his past, while Grace and Darius learn the shocking truth about Bob Whitmore and Edenvale Lending.

The encouraging thing that comes from reading this is hearing the suggesting that we could finally get to the bottom of Bob’s shady dealings. That could enable us to inch ever closer to resolution to the season’s biggest plot. We’re still not 100% sold on the Greenleafs needing to get back Cavalry, but they deserve an opportunity to start anew.

