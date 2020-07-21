NCIS season 18: The case for more two-part episodes







We know that there are plans for NCIS season 18 to happen at some point on CBS this fall. Yet, there are some significant question marks that remain. Take, for example, how a lot of the episodes are going to work during this health crisis. Can we count on the series to look or feel even remotely the same to what we’ve seen in the past? This is a question without an altogether-clear answer.

One of the biggest challenges that the writers are facing entering season 18 is this: How to constantly shuffle different locations, stories, or guest stars during a pandemic. One of the real priorities that health departments have recommended is working to reduce the number of people or places. You have to do what you can to ensure safety and lower the risk of exposure.

Because of all of this, one question that we are left to think about here is simply this: Is there a case for there being more two-part episodes this season? We’d argue so, mostly because this is a way to reuse the same guest stars and locations for multiple episodes. You keep some of the same sets, you make things a little more familiar on set, and you also reduce some of the typical production chaos.

To go along with this, there is also a great creative reason to do this. The more you can surprise viewers 18 seasons in, the better off your show is going to be. We do think that NCIS could benefit from taking a page from Criminal Minds, which in later seasons told more serialized arcs and also had huge character spotlights. These are exciting story twists, but also ones that could work well in this current crisis. It slows down the storytelling and with that, possibly keeps the cast from doing too many big scenes with a wide array of brand-new guest stars.

