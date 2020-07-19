NCIS season 18: How Can Gibbs, McGee relationship evolve?







Moving into NCIS season 18, it should be clear already that we are witnessing an evolution of sorts for Mark Harmon’s Gibbs. While we are not predicting some sort of huge, dramatic change in his personality (and that’s something we don’t want to see happen), he is making some small steps towards being more open and willing to discuss what he’s gone through.

At the end of the season 17 finale “The Arizona,” we saw Gibbs talk a little bit about his past. It’s something that helped to show just how much he trusts Tim as a friend, and also that there is some value in him starting to share some of his experiences.

Will this lead to something more down the road, such as more stories being shared? Maybe, but we don’t foresee it being a situation where every week you have “story time with Gibbs.” Instead, it symbolizes that there are circumstances in which Gibbs will start to be a little bit more open. It’s all going to be situational; we may see more growth in the relationship with Gibbs and McGee, but we don’t expect many personal moments in the middle of various investigations.

Instead of there being a lot of conversations when it comes to the past, we anticipate that the relationship will progress forward in other ways. Take, for example, getting to see Gibbs around McGee and his family — we know that there were originally plans to have Delilah on at the end of last season, and maybe that will happen now moving into the early going of season 18. Or, maybe see McGee spending some time with Gibbs and Fornell — is it possible that Gibbs invites McGee to work on the drug-trade case that was first presented at the end of last season?

There are a few ways that last season’s conversation could lead to a greater bond between the two. McGee may understand Gibbs more, and that may also mean that Gibbs is more willing to bring him into his inner circle of trust.

What do you want to see when it comes to Gibbs and McGee as we move into NCIS season 18?

