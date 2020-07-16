NCIS season 18: Sean Murray talks Mark Harmon, playing McGee







NCIS season 18 isn’t going to be premiering for some time, but you don’t have to wait in order to see some content pertaining to Sean Murray! The man has played Timothy McGee ever since the first season, and he understands this character more than just about anyone. He’s got a lot of wisdom, and we’re sure a ton of stories from his time on the set.

If you do want to hear a few of them, all you have to do is check out the video below! Speaking in a new interview on The Love of Acting (see below), Murray discusses his acting process, the early days of his career, and how Mark Harmon has been a mentor for him. There’s an interesting parallel between Sean and Mark and the characters that they play — after all, we’ve seen McGee learn a lot from Gibbs. Gibbs has also learned a few different things from him.

In this interview, Murray also talks about how he gets into the character of McGee and what he’s learned about this character over the years:

“I’m to a point where I can switch [playing McGee] on and off. It evolves as the series evolves. You have some ideas and some backstory for the character — for me, it’s about vibing it out and finding my way through it.”

So when will Sean be able to play this character again? We hope that filming could start later this summer, but at this point, we’ve come to know that nothing is altogether assured. We just have to wait and see what happens with the current health crisis first.

What do you want to see for Sean Murray and Mark Harmon on NCIS season 18?

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

