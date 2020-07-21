Animal Kingdom season 5: Why isn’t TNT doing a split-season?







The wait for Animal Kingdom season 5 continues — and to think, it’s been a pretty long wait already. We know that a chunk of episodes were filmed prior to the global health crisis, and we’re now stuck in a waiting game to see when the next batch is going to go into production. There were probably hopes at one point that filming would’ve started back by now, but it just hasn’t happened.

So when could it happen? Maybe this fall, and it does lead to questions as to whether or not TNT should consider splitting up the season into two parts. Why not air what has already been filmed, and then air the second part later? It’s a worthy question, and there may be a couple of different answers to it.

1. They may not have a suitable end point – If there is no proper “midseason finale,” they may not see the value on leaving the show off on a not-great ending until the remaining episodes are filmed.

2. There’s not enough episodes fully done – Do you really want to bring the show back for just five or six episodes?

3. They want the full season to have momentum – We know that a lot of Animal Kingdom seasons succeed thanks to building up the drama and stakes over time. If you split the show up in some way, there’s less of a good chance that this happens.

For now, we’re putting our hope in TNT doing the right thing. It stinks to have to wait so long for season 5 and seeing what the present world is like without Smurf, but they may be aware for a number of reasons that this is the right thing for them.

When do you think that we could be seeing Animal Kingdom season 5 on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: TNT.)

