Blindspot series finale sneak peek: Patterson & Rich get meta







Apparently, the Blindspot cast and crew were very well aware going into the finale that some people out there could want a spin-off. We don’t exactly think that it’s going to happen, but it’s certainly fun to think about.

After all, who wouldn’t want to see more of Patterson and Rich? Following the two of them on a series of crazy adventures would be a blast, and that is the subject of the sneak peek below. In it, the two openly contemplate what their lives are going to be like at the conclusion of all of this. Rich is doing his best to act as though he’s not going to miss being at the office with his colleagues … but he is. Patterson knows it and everyone else probably does, as well.

Right when Rich and Patterson start to think a little bit more about some future adventures together (Rich even hilariously uses the name “spin-off”), the two are interrupted with some pressing matters. We don’t think that this line in the sneak peek is a hint that something is coming, but rather a nod towards all of the people who want it. These two characters have been delightful together, and getting the chance to see Rich around full-time has brought such a great new dimension to the show. We weren’t sure that it would work anywhere near as well as it has given that he was previously just a recurring character, but it’s been tremendous.

