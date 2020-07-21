Lucifer season 6: DB Woodside on how final season will work







Many of you out there may know the news already, but a Lucifer season 6 is coming down the road. It’s the final season, and it’s a chance to get absolute closure on a number of key stories.

If you didn’t read some of what co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson had to say recently, the plan for season 6 seems to revolve, at least in part, around taking some of the original ideas for the end of season 5 and expanding them outward. It allows them a chance to not rush an ending and instead, really focus on what happens and a lot of great stuff for all of the individual characters. It feels already like it’s going to be a lot of fun, and in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, DB Woodside (who is directing an episode in the final season) made it clear that this is a season really “for the fans.” He also echoed some of what the showrunners also said:

I think the writers did some reshuffling. I just had my first writers’ meeting a few days ago and they are raring to go … They already know how it’s going to end. So, I think for them, what they’re going to do is that the ending they had planned, they’re going to stretch it out a little bit and [give] our characters some space and room to breathe.

We’re hoping that within the structure of this final season, there will be chances for a lot of characters to have individual opportunities to shine. If this final season is really meant to be a celebration, why not embrace it at every turn?

