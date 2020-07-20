The Walking Dead season 11 spoilers: New Amsterdam actress on board







Is The Walking Dead season 11 going to actually introduce Stephanie in the flesh? Current signs suggest we’re getting closer to that…

According to a report from Deadline, the AMC series is bringing on board Margot Bingham (New Amsterdam) for its season 11 cast. The actress has technically already been a part of the show, at least in that she’s been voicing the mysterious Stephanie, potential love interest to one Eugene Porter on the series.

Of course, where things get a little bit more complicated is that there is no official word at the moment that Bingham will be playing the actual character Stephanie on-screen, but that’s probably just due to how secretive the show tends to be about everything. It’s just a little weird in this situation given that we’ve already heard Margot’s voice on the series for every episode. We’re sure that she is more than capable of playing a different character altogether, but we’re rather invested in seeing her interact with Eugene. Why change what is already a good thing?

Regardless of who Bingham is playing, odds are you’ll be waiting for a while to see her. There is still one episode left to air for The Walking Dead season 10, and with production not currently underway on season 11, we have a hard time thinking that it is going to be coming in this calendar year. For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the world to be a little bit safer so the cast and crew can get back to work.

What are you hoping to see through the rest of The Walking Dead season 10, let alone season 11?

