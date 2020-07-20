Legacies season 3: Don’t expect to ever see Joseph Morgan







We know that there is a Legacies season 3 coming at some point in early 2021, but one thing feels clear: Don’t expect to see Joseph Morgan. Heck, don’t expect to ever see Joseph Morgan. The actor had a fantastic run on both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals as Klaus Mikaelson, and it doesn’t seem like he is overly eager to revisit that part now.

So what is the reasoning for that? As the actor explained to TV Guide while promoting his new Peacock series Brave New World, it has a good bit to do with having a sense of creative closure with what he has done already:

“No never, never. You’re never going to see it … You can hold your breath as long as you want. You know why? I have The Originals box set on my shelf, and it’s a beautiful thing because it’s five DVD sets that are a complete story from beginning to end of this guy, Klaus Mikaelson — well, starting back in The Vampire Diaries Season 2. So I just feel like to come back as a ghost or a flashback or something, for me, that journey, that story has ended. That’s the complete story, and it just doesn’t feel right to me to do that.”

Even if you don’t get to see Klaus in the flesh, Legacies is all about his daughter Hope — he does live on in a different sort of way. We do understand where he is coming from here, though, mostly because a Klaus appearance at this point would make a scene all about him when, in reality, that’s not the focus of this show. There are still a lot of other characters who will have time in the limelight over the coming weeks/months and we’re exciting to see their stories play instead. Morgan was incredible on this show for many years and, as painful as his farewell was, we understood the meaning behind it. That was a goodbye for a greater purpose, and for a character who lived as long as Klaus, peace may have been his only real release.

