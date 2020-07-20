Big Brother 22: All-Stars merchandise, scheduling rumors, & more







It’s the start of a new week and with that, we’ve got a whole cavalcade of rumors when it comes to Big Brother 22.

What’s the primary source of them this time? A leak on CBS’ official store that featured a number of products pertaining to an All-Star season this summer. It’s clear after looking at them that they had someone commission a new logo, and they also had someone plan to place such merchandise online. Did they mean for it to be online yet? No, hence the reason why said merchandise is now removed. There’s no guarantee that this ends up being the official logo for this season or that All-Stars ends up being the name — hence, our choice to not include any of the graphics here.

As for whether or not this is “confirmation” that there will be a season this summer, it’s complicated. It’s much of the same exact thing that has been out there for weeks on end now. CBS clearly wants there to be a season, and there’s enough evidence to suggest that they are negotiating with the crew and working on the house. They are not in control of whether it happens; the virus is in control of whether it happens. It could be delayed again, or Los Angeles County could be shut down altogether. We’d love to think that a show like this establishes some sort of special arrangement with the State of California, but that’s probably not happening. What makes this show so special? As much as we love it, it’s not official.

The hot rumor right now is that we’re looking at a mid-August premiere date and if that is the case, the cast would need to be sequestered this week to begin quarantine. Hence, the reason why there are so many houseguests that are currently off Instagram at the moment. We do think that there are some people who are flown out who won’t end up being a part of the season. The show’s going to need alternates!

