SWAT season 4 reportedly could film as early as August







We know that everyone is intrigued in learning a little bit more about when some of their favorite shows are going to come back. SWAT is up there on the list, and we know that there are some ambitious plans for it out there already. This is a season that is looking to be timely, emotional, but also action-packed in the way that you would’ve expected following the first three seasons.

According to a report from Deadline, the Shemar Moore series could actually be pack in production sooner rather than later. Think in terms of August 4. There are plans to do some tests on the cast over the coming days, and we’re sure that this is a process that will be continuous throughout the upcoming production period. Everyone will be operating with safety in mind, not that this should be a surprise to anyone. Everyone is trying to use as much caution as possible in restarting productions. Hence, one of the reasons why there aren’t too many shows currently working to get episodes on the air.

It goes without saying that this date is still subject to change, especially when there are cases still on the rise across much of Los Angeles County. We do also imagine that parks of the show will look and feel a little bit different. In addition to there being some real-life headlines written into the show, we imagine that there will be a reduced number of extras for most locations and then also a concentrated effort in order to ensure that the actors aren’t in too many precarious positions.

In case you missed the news, SWAT was recently shifted over to CBS’ fall schedule after Survivor was unable to start filming on season 41 this summer. It will now air Wednesdays in its typical 10:00 p.m. timeslot.

