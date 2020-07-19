Absentia season 3 finale: How does the ending set up season 4?







The Absentia season 3 finale delivers just about as many emotions as you could possibly want. It was the conclusion to one chapter, but it definitely leaves open all sorts of questions in regards to the future.

Take, for example, precisely what happens when it comes to the future of Nick Durand and his and Emily’s son Flynn. We know that the two are presumed dead in the eyes of the public, but it is only a way of keeping them safe for the time being. They did not appear in the flash-forward in the closing minutes, so we can’t speak to whether or not Emily has been around them in some time. It’s an enormous sacrifice on her part to be away from her son, and we certainly imagine that it’s something that weighs on her mind.

(Side note: Stana Katic was tremendous as always this season, but can we give a little love to Patrick Heusinger as well? This was his best season by far as Nick, as the character was tormented and haunted in a way he has never been before.)

The ending featured a reunion for Emily and her partner-turned-romantic interest Cal Isaac, as he paid her a visit while she works amidst her new operation. We know that she’s working on something, but what? Is it related to taking down corruption and that Meridian file? It would be a continuation from much of the end of season 3 and that powerful conversation she had with Gunnarsen in prison. It could also be a way to shake up the format of the series and present something that both looks and feels different from what we’ve seen before. The show could feel even more global, and there are questions even around whether or not we’d need the FBI before.

Absentia is still a show about overcoming trauma and human psychology, but it has potential moving forward to adapt even more genres. There are elements of a spy thriller that are present now, as the stakes are larger and the threats even harder to potentially take down.

While this finale may not have had a life-or-death cliffhanger, it absolutely does set up what’s next in a very exciting manner.

What did you think about the events of the Absentia season 3 finale?

