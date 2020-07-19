Tom Bergeron not retiring after Dancing with the Stars exit







For those who were worried that Tom Bergeron’s Dancing with the Stars exit would mean that he’s gone from your TV for good, think again. The show’s host very much has a desire to come back and do more gigs in the future … we’re just going to have to wait and see what they are.

In a new post on Instagram, Tom shared an image of himself alongside his idol Dick Van Dyke alongside the following caption:

My “career,” which only seems to have a logical progression when viewed in hindsight, is, to me, a story of friendships rather than shows. And if, in the course of making those friends, one of them happens to be someone you’ve idolized since childhood, you … better realize how blessed you are. To all of you friends I’ve yet to meet, thank you for your kind words this week. I’m humbled. And now, overwhelmed by your flattery, very likely impossible to live with.

After one commenter asked Bergeron if he would be retiring following his exit, he made it very-much clear that the answer there is a no. You will see more of Tom, and at this point, it’s probably just a measure of when and also how. Given that the entire TV industry at the moment is at a standstill, we don’t exactly think that there are an endless array of TV shows out there that are available for him. Patience is going to be required here.

With all of this being said, when there are new hosting gigs available we have to imagine that Tom is going to be one of the first people called. With his skill set and experience, who else would you really want in front of your show?

What do you want to see Tom Bergeron do after Dancing with the Stars?

