A Million Little Things season 2: Will Chandler Riggs return as PJ?







As of right now, the plan is for A Million Little Things season 2 to start up production at some point next month. Isn’t that a cause for excitement? It means resolution for a number of different stories, and we’re hoping along the way that means a chance to see some familiar faces pop back in.

Take, for example, Chandler Riggs’ character of PJ. This is a character who went through so much for almost the entirety of his run on the show. He’s dealt with trauma, sadness, and a struggle to find his identity. There’s been a lot of important story, but there are still some others lurking around the corner. Our hope is that there will be a chance to see Riggs back for more at some point?

Will that happen? Nothing seems 100% assured at the moment, but a return is actively something showrunner DJ Nash is thinking about. In a post on Twitter, the executive producer notes that he is “hoping to” see the character back. The finer details are very much in a to-be-determined state, but the same can be said for the vast majority of the show at the moment.

For now, we know this — it’s going to be rather difficult to get scoop on this show are others anytime soon. The first order of business is going to just be working to ensure that there are new episodes filmed; after that, we can start getting into the finer details of the story. We hope that the premiere will air this fall; it’s currently on the proposed 2020-21 schedule alongside both Grey’s Anatomy and then also Station 19.

