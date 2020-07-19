Billions season 5 episode 8: Are we getting closer to filming?







We know that the demand for Billions season 5 episode 8 is certainly out there, and for a number of different reasons. The show left off in a place where we were eager for more, and the health crisis hit at the time when the story was incomplete.

Over the past few weeks, we didn’t get the sense that we weren’t going to be getting to see any more of the show anytime soon. Yet, we have a few more reasons to be hopeful now. There are regulations that are being lifted throughout New York City, and this does cause us to feel a little bit more optimistic that we could see production underway before too long.

Yet, there are a number of different things at the moment to consider. Take, for example, the fact that regulations being eased is not the same as filming getting underway. There’s still a lot of work to be done with unions, the set, and making sure that all health regulations are followed. This needs to be a safe, contained environment for everyone since the last thing that anyone wants is to see things shut down once more.

Also, even when filming happens, it will take some time before they are edited properly and get on the air. We’re hopeful that the episodes can get done at some point before the end of the year, but there’s no real point in hurrying. Rather than getting back into production soon, we’d prefer it if Showtime renewed Billions for season 6 so that the writers can get some scripts done far in advance. Then, maybe you film the end of season 5 concurrently with much of season 6, and by that time everything can be a little bit safer for all parties.

We want to see more Billions desperately — we just have to contend with the possibility of waiting for quite a while still.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Billions and the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to Billions season 5 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







