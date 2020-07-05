Billions season 5 episode 8: What can Showtime do during hiatus?







Another week passes, and it’s another week closer until Billions season 5 episode 8 arrives on Showtime. We’ve been waiting to see more of the Damian Lewis – Paul Giamatti series for a little while now, and there’s no clear sense it will be back anytime soon.

For those not in the know at present, here are some of the important facts: Filming in New York City was shut down due to the global health crisis, the same thing that has shut down pretty much every scripted television show in America. Showtime already aired every episode that they had in the can, and even though many more episodes are written, we all just have to wait. There’s no real evidence as to when the cast and crew will be back to work — hopefully, it’s later this year, but a lot of it is going to depend on the state of things in New York. The truth here is that there’s always going to be a little bit of risk in this crisis unless you are super-prepared for every worst-case scenario.

So what can Showtime do in order to help ease the wait? We know that they can’t exactly start giving out trailers when they haven’t filmed too much more. Yet, there are a few little things that could keep us engaged.

1. Script teases – They don’t have to be big spoilers. Yet, there could be some value in us getting something to be excited about moving forward.

2. Cast videos – Why not have a few cast members record something remotely, where they can talk about the season so far? Here, you don’t have to give away much of anything. Yet, at the same time you could still produce content that is entertaining and stuff that a lot of people would be excited to see. We know that the creative team already has a podcast via The Ringer called Behind the Billions, which may be worth checking out, as well.

3. A season 6 renewal – This feels likely to happen, mostly because you want to give the writers time to prepare what lies ahead … and it would also continue to have a lot of us feeling excited and engaged. (It’s possible that the remainder of season 5 and season 6 could film in close proximity to one another, at least depending on how long the filming hiatus goes.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Billions

What do you want to see from Billions season 5 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







