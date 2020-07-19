The Bold Type season 5: Show boss hopeful about renewal chances







At the moment, there is still no official word as to whether or not The Bold Type season 5 is going to happen at Freeform. Are we hopeful? It’s hard to be due to some of the show’s ratings; the future for the time being is still up in the air and based on a lot of different factors. Think in terms of DVR numbers, internet streams, budget, and also whether or not there is more story to be told. (We know that multiple season 4 storylines were polarizing, to say the least; Kat’s storyline was simply out of character much of the time.)

Regardless of the issues that are around in season 4, the show’s topical nature may help it in terms of it having more of a long-term future. Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Wendy Straker Hauser made it clear that there are still themes and stories worth exploring:

“I feel like The Bold Type always comments on what’s going on in the world, and we don’t shy away from uncomfortable conversations … There’s a real opportunity for The Bold Type to dig deeper and to explore more stories with more women of color and various backgrounds, and to really challenge what conversations are being had today. [That’s] something really interesting that if we’re so lucky to explore, we would really go there. So I feel optimistic that everyone recognizes that we have a great show and a great opportunity to do that.”

Content-wise, we agree that there is a lot to explore here — if the show does get canceled, we think it’s going to be more of a performance issue than one related to what the future could hold.

In general, Freeform is dragging their feet on a number of their big shows. Take, for example, the uncertain future status of Siren, which ended its most-recent season some time ago. Because we’re still waiting for more of it, it almost feels silly to think that more of The Bold Type is going to be announced in the somewhat-near future. Patience is going to be key here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bold Type right now

Do you want to see The Bold Type season 5 happen at Freeform?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







