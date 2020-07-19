





Is Snowpiercer new tonight on TNT? Within this article, we’re going to do our best in order to answer that very question. Not only that, but we’re taking a look ahead to the future.

Let’s go ahead and start by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the series airing on the network tonight. As for the reason why, that has every bit to do with last week being the finale. The show finished filming season 1 a long time ago, so this is no sudden stoppage of work due to the global health crisis. Not only that, but season 2 already has a number of episodes in the can!

Season 1 did end in a way that should leave you very much excited for the future. The arrival of Alexandra does open the door for changes aplenty in regards to Melanie’s life. Meanwhile, we’re also poised to see Sean Bean make his debut as Mr. Wilford moving forward, and we have a feeling that this is going to set the stage for something all sorts of dramatic and crazy coming up. We want to see the show continue to bring you more and more twists, and also to understand the show’s unique world further.

As for when you’re going to have a chance to see Snowpiercer season 2, we’re hopeful that it will happen at some point in 2021. So long as the show can get back into production next year (there’s no immediate hurry here), we think there is plenty of time to get more episodes out there. The larger question we have is about a season 3, which we definitely hope will happen … even if we’re forced to wait a good while in order to see it.

For now, let’s just stay excited for what’s going to be an exciting next chapter of the story.

