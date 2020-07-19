The Luminaries season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?







Is The Luminaries renewed for a season 2 at BBC One? Is that something that you can realistically hope to see? Leading into the finale today, we’re going to do our best to break some of that down.

With a lot of these articles we like to start things off as factually as possible, so let’s just go ahead and get into it — for the time being, there is no word as to whether or not The Luminaries season 2 will happen. We can’t say that we’re altogether optimistic.

Why is that? It doesn’t have so much to do with the series’ overall performance, or the quality of the story. It has a little bit more to do with the story itself. Because we’re talking about a show based on established source material, there is a defined beginning, middle, and end. There’s less of a need for there to be another season.

If there is another batch of episodes, what that would fundamentally require is a broadening outward of the story and a chance to explore some different creative avenues. We do think that there is a case to be made for this, since it would give you a chance to explore a few different things. Yet, we don’t think you consider it unless you are 1000% confident that you can deliver something as good as we saw the first time around.

There are also some international considerations to be made here, given that this show is a joint production between British and New Zealand TV. Both countries and broadcasters will have to come up with a consensus here.

For the time being, we’d recommend that you approach tonight’s finale with the expectation that it is, in fact, the end of the road. Maybe there will be something else that comes out that serves as a pleasant surprise, but we wouldn’t be anticipating this far in advance. There is, after all, little reason to feel that way.

