Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, July 19?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? There have been repeats for the past two weeks, so it makes sense to raise some further questions today.

Luckily, we do come bearing some great news within this article now: There is a new episode coming on tonight! We’ve got a lot to look forward to on HBO later, and the show is poised to start at the standard 11:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. It’s funny that we say “standard” here, mostly due to the fact that the show is often delayed due to what else is happening across the network schedule.

As for what we expect to see covered on the latest Last Week Tonight episode, there are a lot of different subjects worth looking at. Take, for example, the latest in the Presidential election, what’s going on with the pandemic, alleged bounties, and a dozen or so other stories from the past two weeks. After long hiatuses, Oliver often does recognize that there’s no way that he’s going to be able to get to everything. With that in mind, he just picks and chooses the things that are the most timely and relevant to what is going on right now.

Also, there’s no guarantee that the main segment on the show tonight will have anything to do at all with some of these current events. There’s still a good chance that Oliver opts instead for focusing in on some other important issues, ones that we aren’t talking about as much. That’s one of the things that makes Last Week Tonight so strong; it does try to educate in the midst of doing things that are a little bit sillier and comedic. It balances things out in a way that very few other shows on TV do.

Rest assured, we’ll be back later tonight to discuss all of these things further.

