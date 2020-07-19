Black Monday season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime? The latest







Is Black Monday renewed for a season 3 … or should you expect the Showtime comedy to be canceled? Within this piece, we’ll break that down further.

Let’s start with some of the facts. For the time being, the Don Cheadle comedy has yet to be either renewed or canceled. The jury is ultimately still out as to whether or not there are going to be new episodes. Are we hopeful? Let’s just say that the ratings for the time being make us nervous.

For the time being, season 2 of Black Monday is drawing just 115,000 live viewers a week. That’s a huge drop from the show’s season 1 average, and while we understand that live ratings are just a small fraction of a Showtime series’ average audience, it’s still a concerning trend. Also, remember that a lot of shows out there have seen better ratings as of late with more viewers stuck at home. That hasn’t translated well for Black Monday, and there just isn’t a lot of buzz out there for the show or bringing it back.

Our hope is just that Showtime will recognize the value the show can have moving forward, with the right promotion, and give us another batch of episodes as a result of it. We just wouldn’t be overly optimistic about it. We don’t anticipate that the network will be in much of a hurry to bring the show back, mostly due to the fact that there’s no real reason for them to do that. We’re still amidst the health crisis at the moment, and it’s not as though any single production can start filming in the near future. We’re all in a holding pattern, so don’t be surprised if it takes a few weeks or even months before news comes out here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Black Monday right now

Do you want to see a Black Monday season 3 happen?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some additional news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







