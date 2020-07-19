Yellowstone season 3 episode 5 preview: Can Beth take on Roarke?







Tonight on Paramount Network, Yellowstone season 3 episode 5 is going to air … and there is a lot of intense stuff for Beth Dutton ahead. This is a woman who has gone through a lot, and things are going to get worse when it comes to her taking on Roarke Morris.

What we know about this guy already is that he is charming, charismatic, and also dangerous — he knows what his endgame is, and he also is very-much confident that nothing will ever stand in his way. As a matter of fact, he is so confident that he’s not altogether concerned about the idea of Beth challenging him. He nonchalantly makes it clear to her in the promo below that if she continues to fight what his company is doing, she stands to lose almost everything. He has such a “my way or the highway” mentality to him and it doesn’t seem as though there is any moment where that is going to change.

Of course, we don’t foresee that Beth is going to give up easily. She’s not the typical opponent of Roarke, and she’s also someone who is incredibly stubborn and also determined in the best way. We think she can make some headway against him in this episode, and it could eventually lead to some sort of shocking conclusion.

As for what else is coming in this episode, be prepared for a lot of backstory for both Beth and Jamie. We could understand further the cause of their tenuous relationship within this episode; we know that the two have had trouble from the very beginning, but we don’t have a lot of additional context at the moment. That could change tonight, and we welcome it — alongside an update on Jimmy and then also whether or not those bikers come back.

tonight's ALL NEW episode of #YellowstoneTV at 9/8c on @ParamountNet.

