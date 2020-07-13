Yellowstone season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Beth, Jamie’s history revealed







For those wanting a better sense of what’s coming on Yellowstone season 3 episode 5, we have some more details now!

Yesterday, we reported that the title for this episode is “Cowboys and Dreamers.” On paper, it feels as though all possibilities are on the table. Some of the stories from episode 4 don’t feel like things that have to be addressed again in the immediate future. Take, for example, what went down with some of those bikers. There are still stories pertaining to Roarke Morris that have to be revealed, but that arc for the time like somewhat like a slow burn. The show isn’t trying to hurry any of that stuff along.

Now, let’s go ahead and share some further insight — take a look at the Yellowstone season 3 episode 5 synopsis below (via SpoilerTV):

The reason for Beth and Jamie’s toxic relationship is revealed; Kayce bends the rules to help a family in need; Rip and the boys get into a confrontation with two men from John’s past.

The origin story-of-sorts for Beth and Jamie is the part of this we’re the most interested in, just because the two of them have been so fundamentally broken since the start of the series. It was fair to guess that there was more going on here than we knew, but it is nice to see some of that starting to be mapped out further now. We are getting a somewhat-better sense that there are some major events in the past that could have caused this.

Also, we’re just glad that there is something more coming for Jamie, given that he hasn’t exactly had the most exciting of storylines as of late. The land commissioner plot had some moments in episode 3, but he was rather quiet for much of last night’s episode.

