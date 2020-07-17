Greenleaf season 5 episode 5 promo: Prepare for a Lady Mae secret!







Come Tuesday night on OWN you’re going to have a chance to see Greenleaf season 5 episode 5 air. What can you expect throughout? It’s an episode where almost everything could get brought out in the open, especially when it comes to some devastating Lady Mae secrets.

So what could one of those secrets be? It could very well be tied to Aaron, or at least that is one of the theories that we’ve got. The promo below notes that Mae has been holding onto something for a good 40 years, and we would figure that the show would be trying to unleash some of its biggest surprises as we get closer and closer to the end. Getting everything out in the open in regards to Aaron and Lionel would be a way to up the ante here … and give some great material at the same time.

Regardless of whatever family secrets end up being disclosed here, we can’t take our eye too much off the ball. Remember that there are some other important secrets that could be unleashed here, as well! Just think in terms of what’s been going on with Bob and the attempts by Grace and Darius to take him down. Phil’s also got some decisions to make, and he could be a key cog in whatever the endgame is for the series.

There are SO many things the show still has to check off before the series finale — let’s just hope that it doesn’t disappoint.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Greenleaf season 5 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

