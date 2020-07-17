MacGyver season 5: What’s a reasonable premiere date expectation?







We’re all in a waiting game for a MacGyver season 5, just like we’re all in a waiting game of the majority of stuff out there.

The good news when it comes to the Lucas Till-led drama, though, is this — there are some episodes already shot. There’s a chance that this show may not be delayed as much as some others out there, at least depending on CBS’ scheduling. They may want to hold off on the premiere until it can be lined up with Blue Bloods and Magnum PI, but there’s at least a chance it could come on TV a little bit beforehand.

So what’s the earliest premiere date we could expect for the show? We thought that this would be a fun subject to dive into here, especially when you look at how CBS typically schedules some of their shows. The earliest we can anticipate it being on the air is Friday, September 25. If this was an ordinary year, that is when you could expect it on the air … but obviously, this is no ordinary year. This is one where everything can change in the blink of an eye.

For now, we know that new showrunner Monica Macer is at work with the writers in crafting as many awesome new episodes as possible. We’re very-much eager to see what she brings to the table, and how this show can continue to evolve. One of the things that was fun about season 4 was that we saw more of a serialized arc with a defined beginning, middle, and end. Personally, we’d be rather thrilled to see that continue moving forward.

Whenever MacGyver season 5 does premiere, it’s going to be doing so in the same timeslot it has had for most of its run — Fridays at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Nothing is going to change there.

