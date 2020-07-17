NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: What Eric Christian Olsen wants







At the moment, it’s fair to say that there isn’t exactly a whole lot of news on the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 front. The current state of Los Angeles County health-wise makes it rather impossible to predict shooting days and the like. Our hope is that production is going to be starting up in the months ahead, but only if it’s safe.

What we’re sure of is that the cast is eager to be back around each other! They’ve all been separated, and the majority of them have been around each other for more than a decade now. Times like these make us all grateful for some of the basic things in life, even when it’s as simple as showing up for a job.

Today in a post on his Instagram Stories, cast member Eric Christian Olsen re-posted a picture of Deeks and Kensi kissing Hetty on the cheek, noting that he’d like “more of this in season 12.” It’s one of the few times we’ve seen one of the cast members speak directly about the show as of late; we’re sure it is very much on their mind, but it’s hard to talk too much openly about it without generating (possible) false hope that filming is going to start up in the near future.

We personally think that Olsen’s post is a reference to wanting more time around Linda Hunt moving forward, and we know that this appeals a lot to him. The actor told us last year that the show wasn’t the same when Linda wasn’t around, and he misses spending time with her. We get the sense that there could be more Hetty over the next year, but it’s not something we’re going to know for certain until the episodes air. We’d be keen to explore of her past, but also get her back in the position where she is overseeing a lot of key missions.

