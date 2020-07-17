The Bold Type season 4 finale ratings: Do they boost season 5 odds?







Following last night’s The Bold Type season 4 finale, is there more reason than ever to have hope in a season 5? That’s a subject we’re going to do our best to break down within this article.

Before we start, though, know this: Freeform has not announced anything for certain when it comes to a season 5. There were episodes written for season 4 that didn’t get a chance to be filmed, so with that in mind, we certainly hope there is a chance to tie together some of these loose ends down the road.

When it comes to the ratings themselves, there is at least some good news to report on. Thursday’s episode generated the same 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic that we’ve seen for most of the season. It also generated over 200,000 live viewers, making it the most-watched episode of the show since January. It seems like the interest in the finale was enough to make some people flock back to the show last night, and we’ll have to wait and see if that matters all that much in the end.

What Freeform is probably going to look at the most at this point are some of the show’s DVR and streaming numbers — The Bold Type is a show all about a young generation of people, and these are people who ironically probably would not watch a lot of live television. They be more interested in doing what many others are in the streaming age — watching programs as they see fit. It may take a few weeks before all of the numbers start to be 100% clear. Let’s hope for good news, but we know that nothing is 100% guaranteed.

Do you think that The Bold Type season 5 is possible after seeing some of these ratings?

