Wynonna Earp season 4 resumes filming after lengthy break







Wynonna Earp season 4, like so many other shows out there, was forced to go on a long hiatus due to the global health crisis. Everyone was dispersed, quarantining began, and we were left to wonder when the cast and crew could be back at it.

Well … wonder no more! As confirmed by Wynonna herself in Melanie Scrofano on Twitter, the Syfy drama is now back to wrap up work on this season. The first batch of episodes is going to be premiering one week from Sunday; you will have to wait a little while longer for what is currently being shot.

So how is Wynonna Earp able to resume filming while so many other products seem weeks, if not months, away from getting back to work? A lot of it has to do with location. Canada in general is in a much better place right now when it comes to the global health crisis, and they’ve had a good sense of organization when it comes to curtailing the spread. Obviously, it’s still a delicate situation both there and all of the world, but they’ve been able to set guidelines and make is so that filming can be feasible.

Wynonna Earp, after all, is not the only Canada-based production we’ll be hearing a lot about over the months to come. Both When Calls the Heart and The Good Doctor are slated to kick off before too long, and you’ve also got A Million Little Things slated to get back to work next month. Hopefully, everyone has a productive and safe time back on set! We’re excited to see what everyone comes up with. All of the restrictions are going to require the producers and writers to be more creative than ever when it comes to making stories work for them.

