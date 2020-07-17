Yellowstone season 3 debate: Has Dutton made another enemy?







The end of this past Yellowstone season 3 episode focused on John Dutton and the entire range finding themselves some new enemies. Granted, most of what they did was out of retaliation. The bikers planted themselves on the ranch’s land and soon after that, war kicked off. It began with the Bunkhouse, but at the end of the episode John made it very clear that if any of those people returned, they’d find themselves buried underground.

So where is the story going to go from here? Are we really done with some of these characters being a part of the world of this show? We do think that it’s a worthy subject of debate.

When it comes to whether or not these bikers will opt to willingly return, it’s hard to see it since they’ve been in two different life-threatening situations already. What’s the point of coming back a third time, unless they really think that they have some sort of leg up on the Duttons?

This is where we come to the following conclusion — the only way that we can foresee the bikers coming back is if they find themselves some sort of an ally to help get vengeance on John, the Bunkhouse, and everyone else. Still, the #1 question there is just how an alliance would work. If the bikers were to link up with Roarke, for example, how would that work? Do they really have anything to offer other than muscle? We also don’t quite understand the mechanics of it.

Bikers can be a stubborn bunch, and many characters within the world of Yellowstone are. It’s very well possible that the encounter at the end of this past episode was meant mostly as a way to show all of the problems the ranch has to possibly deal with; or, it’s possible that this is meant to just plant a seed for something more coming later.

