The Blacklist season 8: Are we inching closer to production?







We know that the demand for The Blacklist season 8 is very much there. It’s hard for it not to be at this point! This is a long summer hiatus, and the show concluded with a twist that could alter the course of the Liz – Reddington relationship forever.

So are we going to be in a place soon where we can see the cast and crew back to work? For the time being, it definitely does feel like it. According to a new report coming in from Variety, productions within the greater New York City area could begin again as early as next week. As a lot of you out there likely know, this is where shooting on The Blacklist happens. Months have transpired since James Spader and the rest of the cast have been on location, and it could be many more months still until they are back. This is a green light, but there are still some boxes that need to be checked off. Everything has to be in place with safety in mind first and foremost.

Given that The Blacklist is on NBC’s schedule for the fall, we have to assume that this is when the show is going to be coming back on the air. The question at this point is just when that will be. We wouldn’t assume the show will air until at least mid-to-late October, if not later. We don’t need it to be rushed in the slightest. The priority will likely be filming the remaining episodes that were planned out for the end of season 7, and then from there the writers and producers can start to transition into new material for season 8. While the creative team has been quiet for a while, it’s fair to assume that they are working on new stuff.

