Lucifer season 6: What’s happening behind the scenes now?







At this point, it’s fair to say that the past week has been rather exceptional when it comes to Lucifer-related news. Just think about it this way. A full trailer was released, we learned about an epic Michael twist, and we’ve seen one of the most hilarious social-media takeovers courtesy of “Michael” on the official Twitter account.

All of this has been fun, and it’s been even more fun when you think about the fact that there’s another season coming beyond this one. The writers’ room has been working on this virtually for a little while now, and there are even some appearances from the cast here and there! In a couple of posts on Twitter, co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich has confirmed that both Aimee Garcia and DB Woodside have each stopped by virtually to chat with the writers about what’s next. Note that DB is going to direct an episode in season 6, which is very much exciting in its own right.

So when could Lucifer season 6 start filming? There’s no clear timetable for that at the moment, but we’d hope personally that it could happen at some point over the next several months. There are still episodes of season 5 that need to be filmed, and following that, season 6 will get underway. We don’t think there is any need to rush things along here, mostly because safety is the most important thing and nothing when it comes to work in Los Angeles County is altogether clear right now. We’ve got eight episodes coming next month, and that will help to tide us over.

