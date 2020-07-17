Dancing with the Stars 29: Will Carrie Ann Inaba, judges return?







Following the news earlier this week that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are leaving Dancing with the Stars, it makes sense to wonder about the judges. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman have overseen the competition from the beginning, and they are experts both in what they’re judging and also how this show works. They are iconic parts of the show’s brand, just as Tom and Erin were leading the charge.

Given that you have a new host/executive producer now in Tyra Banks, you could easily argue that the show will overhaul everything. While nothing is confirmed as of yet, it does seem as though the panel may be staying put. In a segment that is slated to air on The Talk next week, Inaba made it clear (via TVLine) that she is planning to return:

“As of now, that is the plan [to come back]. I just want everybody to know, Len, Bruno and I — that is the plan that we’re coming back … They’re going to make the official announcement in a few weeks. They’re just going to keep letting us know all the details. I don’t want people to worry. It seems like everything is okay.”

Goodman’s status is the one we’re the most concerned about coming up, mostly due to travel concerns that he may not be able to come due to what’s happening with the global health crisis. Len has taken time away from the show before, so we wouldn’t be shocked if he were to just take this season off and come back down the road. Yet, we’d love to see him there, especially if so much is going to change around him, Carrie Ann, and Bruno. Even if ABC is trying to modernize some aspects of Dancing with the Stars, it makes sense to keep some elements the same.

