Big Brother 22 reportedly to quarantine crew; how will it work?







While CBS has still said nothing official in regards to Big Brother 22, we are seeing more and more signs start to point in that direction.

For some more discussion on Big Brother in video form, be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article. Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more news coming before too long.

With this in mind, we’re excited to dive into all sorts of conversation here. According to a new report coming in now via TMZ, there is a plan that is in place now to quarantine the crew for month-long intervals, making it so no one person has to be stuck working for the entirety of the season away from their friends and family. The crew would stay in RVs located around the house, making it so that they could stay remotely on the lot.

Apparently, crew members will have two weeks off following their month-long stint, followed by two weeks of quarantine before getting back into work. This is a lot to go through for the sake of having a season, but CBS probably sees it like this: It’s going to be the new normal for a while. There’s no guarantee that a vaccine is coming this year. Because of this, it’s not as easy as just delaying the season until fall when that may not work. This may be the only way to realistically make something happen this season, and the network and its employees stand to lose a lot of money around it.

While this report makes us more hopeful there will be a season, the virus will have the final call here. If the quarantine doesn’t work, or if Gavin Newsom shuts down the state entirely, everything falls apart. This is a bubble that is going to constantly be on the verge of bursting, and we all have to enter the season with that in mind. The safety of everyone is going to be the most important thing.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now

Do you think that Big Brother 22 is going to happen this summer?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







