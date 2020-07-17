Outlander season 6: The value of panels, and the best time to do one







We know that there is going to be an Outlander season 6 coming down the road, and waiting is going to be one of the hardest things about it. Filming is still likely months away. It could be a solid year, at the earliest, before the show comes back onto Starz.

So what can the series do in the meantime to tide us over? We’ve written about a number of ideas as of late, but within this article, we want to dive more into the idea of virtual panels — one featuring a good bit of the cast.

We know that in some ways, it could make sense for Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, among others, to appear at an upcoming convention that is using an at-home format. Think in terms of Comic-Con @ Home happening next week. The problem that comes with this is that there’s really not that much to promote in the near future. There won’t even be by the time that New York Comic-Con typically comes around in October.

So instead of focusing on doing a virtual panel-of-sorts during a convention, we could see Starz really trying to amp up their season 6 promotion in the spring of next year. Create something on your own — heck, at that point, it may not even need to be virtual if a vaccine rolls around. You want to wait to do too many events until there are actual details that can be shared, and you also would probably want to give some sort of video clip. That’s why if there is anything that ends up being shared from season 6 this year, it will probably be a short sneak peek. If we’re lucky, maybe we could get that at the end of the year.

As with all things in 2020, patience will be key. We’re sure that there will be more opportunities to see good news on Outlander; we’re just going to have to wait a while for it.

How long do you think we’ll have to wait before we get some legitimate Outlander season 6 news?

(Photo: Starz.)

