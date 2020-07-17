Killer Camp episode 2 spoilers: Following the latest murder







Did you have a chance to check out the premiere of Killer Camp tonight? We rather hope so, mostly because this was all sorts of fun. This is a weird, random summer show that is only going to last a handful of weeks. It’s of the same sensibility as Whodunnit and The Mole, so if you did love those shows, we do think there’s a good bit to like about this as well.

At the end of episode 1, we ended up seeing the murder of Nurry. This was crazy, but also narrated and put together in a way that was all sorts of violent and gruesome. We like that this show is funny, but also one that isn’t afraid to get all violent and gory when it needs to be.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Killer Camp episode 2 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

BACK-STABBERS – As the campers recover from the previous night’s shocking murder, they are faced with a mud pit, falling into a freezing lake and razor-sharp axes. When suspicions rise and accusations fly, bromances will be broken, alliances are forged, and a relationship blossoms. And at dusk, the killer instructs Bruce to claim the next victim. Directed by Mike Parker (#102). Original airdate 7/23/2020.

We’ll admit that one episode in, we still don’t necessarily have a clear sense as to what Killer Camp is or precisely how it works. You’ve got campers trying to figure out who the killer is, but how the killer operates/what they want to do is still a little bit of a mystery. That’s probably a part of the show that needs to be tweaked in the event it ever comes back … but we love the show for what it is. It’s a nice little summer diversion and honestly, we need so many more competition shows out there.

