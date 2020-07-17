Is Burden of Truth new tonight on The CW? The season 4 future







Is Burden of Truth new tonight on the CW? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer that question. Not only that, but we’ll also look towards whatever the future holds!

Okay, let’s get the bad news out of the way now — there is no new episode of the series coming onto the network tonight. Last week marked the big finale for the Kristin Kreuk series, meaning that we are now stuck in a holding pattern to see whether or not this show and CBC (who first airs it north of the border) will return for another batch of episodes. There are a lot of variables that are going to be included in this decision, whether it be live ratings to story needs to anything and everything in between.

Story-wise, we do think there’s a lot of stuff that could still be looked into. There are also new and very-topical issues that the show could address. The ratings were rather kind during the third season, and that makes us think that more US viewers are on board now than every before. There’s a real need for great courtroom dramas.

We hope that a firm decision will be made over the next few months — because we’re talking here about a show that films in Canada, there is actually a chance that there could be more Burden of Truth production-wise in a matter of months. While there are still restrictions that come north of the border, we’re certainly more confident with its ability to get back to work than we are with what’s happening here in the United States. There has yet to be a major primetime drama that has resumed production, though there are some daytime ones out there getting started again.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Burden of Truth right now

What do you want to see on Burden of Truth moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







