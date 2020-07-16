SEAL Team season 4: David Boreanaz USO Q&A session coming







We’re all currently waiting to get some more news on SEAL Team season 4, and the sad reality is that we may be waiting still for a while. Due to the current health crisis, it’s the most touch-and-go situation we’ve ever been in with television productions. We know that there were initially hopes that the show could start filming next month, but who knows now?

For the time being, we’re just happy to embrace whatever the cast and crew are getting a chance to do during this time — and that includes giving back to those serving us in the military. David will be taking part in a USO Q&A session tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time — if you’re a member of the armed forces or a family member, you can register to be a part of it by checking out the link in the tweet below. David has played Jason Hayes from the very beginning here, and also does a lot of work behind the scenes as an executive producer. SEAL Team hires plenty of veterans to key roles on the staff, and they attempt to make the show as authentic as possible.

When thinking about the story of SEAL Team at the moment, we’re in a fairly interesting spot. Filming on season 3 was shut down early due to the health crisis, and because of that we didn’t get the conclusion to a number of important stories. One of the biggest ones we’re left to think about here is the status of Jason and Mandy, who seem to be on the road to something now. As for whether or not they stay there, this is a show that does love to throw a fair share of twists at you.

One more update — if you missed it, the delay of Survivor season 41 means that SEAL Team will stay at its 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot when it premieres. Hopefully that will still happen this fall, but we have a hard time thinking that it’s going to be in September.

Join the USO with @SEALTeamCBS star and Executive Producer @David_Boreanaz at 10 AM PST/1 PM EST on July 17 for a discussion and Q&A with service members and their families. Register here: https://t.co/EFqLy5ze0s. pic.twitter.com/gmwP8lToz1 — USO (@the_USO) July 15, 2020

