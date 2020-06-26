SEAL Team season 4: David Boreanaz talks CBS show’s future







SEAL Team season 4 is coming onto CBS hopefully this fall — nothing is confirmed at the moment, but star David Boreanaz is hoping to be at work before too much longer.

In a new video interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show (watch below), David discussed what the future holds for the show, including the hope that filming can restart at some point in August. That is the hope anyway, but things could change depending on what happens with the current health crisis. With the current state of Los Angeles in particular, we are concerned about the filming start dates for a number of productions across the board.

Want some other news when it comes to SEAL Team in video form? Then check out the latest at the bottom of this article!

Of course, in terms of story scoop we’re expecting some big things for Jason and Mandy … but there isn’t too much shared on that subject within this particular video.

Beyond a discussion of the show, this interview also features what happens to be one of the funnier David-related moments in a while. About halfway through the conversation Boreanaz becomes unable to hear any of the questions — with that, it quickly shifts over to being a game of Zoom charades as they have to figure out a way to communicate. It is pretty funny to see David think on his feet and continue to fill the conversation — we know that he starts in a lot of dramas, but he has some serious comedy chops here!

Let’s go ahead and cross our fingers that SEAL Team will be back in the aforementioned time, but we’re happy to get these videos to tide us over during the hiatus.

