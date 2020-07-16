The Bold Type season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Freeform? The latest







Is The Bold Type renewed for a season 5 … and could we really expect it to be? Within this piece, we break that down a little bit further.

For the time being, it’s worth starting off with this: There is no news as of yet when it comes to a season 5. There’s also no guarantee that the show is going to be back, and the ratings leave us a little bit concerned.

Do we think that the series is going to be back? It’s very much up in the air. We know already that Freeform has a tendency to cancel shows rather suddenly and after a short period of time, and we also know that the live ratings for season 4 are down versus season 3. Think a drop of more than 30%. Given that we’re at a time when the majority of viewers are stuck at home, you’d certainly want to see a little bit less of a drop from one season to the next. It’s possible that the show is making up some of the margin with DVR viewings and internet streams, but we know that the network doesn’t share some of that information.

There are a number of reasons still why we want a season 5, but one of the biggest ones is to simply see an opportunity for redemption when it comes to the missteps of season 4. Namely, it would be a bummer if our last impression of Kat as a character is this relationship with Eva, which just feels out of place from start to finish. It’s something that star Aisha Dee has already commented on, and in general, we know that tonight’s episode wasn’t even meant to be the finale. It’s going to feel incomplete if this does end up being the end of the road.

