Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 9 spoilers: Daisy, Coulson’s cycle







Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 9 is entitled “As I Have Always Been,” and we know already that Elizabeth Henstridge is directing. Isn’t that exciting in itself? It’s a chance for her to do something new, but within this episode you’re going to see a spotlight on Daisy and Coulson.

We rather love that Elizabeth is going to spend so much time working with Chloe Bennet and Clark Gregg in this hour. They’ve all been there together from the very start of this series, so they know what it’s like to work alongside one another. They understand fully how they each work. Add to this a high-stakes story, and it feels like this episode could prove critical to setting up the endgame — whatever that is going to be. (Given the history of Simmons and Fitz, it would be rather nice if this episode featured the return of Fitz in a big way — but we’ll have to wait and see regarding that.)

For a few details, be sure to check out the full Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 9 synopsis below:

“As I Have Always Been” – A time storm ravages the Zephyr, propelling it toward destruction while simultaneously forcing Daisy and Coulson to relive their failed attempts to save the team over and over, until they find a solution or are swallowed by the storm. Making it to their next destination will take trust, courage and sacrifice from everyone on board, but it will all come down to having enough time on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” airing WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 (10:00–11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

This episode should prove adventurous, dramatic, and stuffed full of character development. In the end, we’re imagining that this should be some sort of great companion to what we’ve seen in the past couple of episodes already.

