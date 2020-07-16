The Masked Singer season 4: Nick Cannon to remain host







Following his firing by ViacomCBS yesterday, there were questions regarding the future of Nick Cannon at The Masked Singer. Tonight, Fox announced their decision, and they are looking to keep their host following a public apology and an internal conversation.

Here is some of what the network had to say on the subject in full in a statement:

“When we were made aware of Nick Cannon’s interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately began a dialogue with Nick,” Fox said in a statement. “He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe. Nick has sincerely apologized, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends. On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly. FOX condemns all forms of hate directed toward any community and we will combat bigotry of any kind.”

Meanwhile, here is what Cannon said himself within a statement on Facebook:

… I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed.

In the end, Cannon’s apology can be seen as one step, but it remains to be seen if his actions will back all of this up in the weeks and months to come. Fox is showing a commitment to keeping him on board, and the long-term impact of all of this remains to be seen. The Masked Singer is the network’s #1 show in the 18-49 demographic, and it’s one of the most popular shows on all of TV.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now on The Masked Singer

Do you think that Fox made the right or wrong decision keeping Nick Cannon on The Masked Singer?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some additional news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







