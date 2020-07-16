Tough as Nails episode 3 preview: Head out to the farm







What we’ve seen through the first few hours of Tough as Nails is simply this — it’s a pretty difficult competition to be a part of. Every installment seems to feature a different setting and all sorts of challenges to go along with it. Tonight, for example, we saw a lot of the contestants doing their best to make it through a series of challenges at a pick-apart. We couldn’t have done anything that we saw some of these contestants do, so hats off to them.

So where are we going to be seeing things go from here? Think in terms of a transition over to another setting in a farm, one where there’s going to be a challenge that is big scale and could test the patience of everyone. Sure, some of these people are used to working in a team, but that doesn’t mean that they are going to be a-okay with every obstacle and environment that they face off against here.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Tough as Nails episode 3 synopsis below:

“Release the Bull!” – Tensions run high during the team challenge when one crew has issues with communication while building a large fence on a farm, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Wednesday, July 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host and executive producer.

The one bummer here is that Melissa, with all of her farm experience, doesn’t get to be a part of the individual competition anymore. She was forced to punch out over a dramatic showdown with Young at the end — it honestly felt like she was going to be advancing to the next round! That showdown alone was so exciting that it builds so much more intensity for what’s to come. Also, aren’t we in a position now where Young is the ultimate comeback king?

