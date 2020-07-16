Brave New World season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?







Following its premiere today, should you expect a Brave New World season 2 renewal at Peacock? Within this article, we’ll do our best to hand down at least some of the earliest information that we’ve got at the moment.

Let’s start things off at the moment with this — for the time being, nothing is confirmed when it comes to the future of the series. We’re hoping that there is going to be a season 2. Heck, we’ll go ahead and say that we’re fairly confident in it.

When you think about some of the original programming that launched today as a part of Peacock, Brave New World is probably their most-important long-term property. While there also is Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, that’s just a standalone movie. There is a good chance that there is going to be something more there down the road, but it’s still just a movie based on a show that existed elsewhere. That’s not the sort of thing that will sustain a streaming service.

Given that this service is still so early on in its life, it just makes sense for Peacock to find a way to bring it back even if it performs marginally well. You want to be able to convince people that you’re going to be committed to your shows, and you want to give people reasons to subscribe beyond just new episodes of The Office that are coming to the service in the future. Yet, you don’t want to just be reliant on a show that is already off the air to build up your viewer base!

Hopefully, we will have a little more news on the future of Brave New World over the next few weeks. There’s no immediate reason for Peacock to hurry, but that’s mostly because nothing is going to be filming anytime soon. They can take their time and then, figure out exactly what they want to do once they get a better sense of performance.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Brave New World right now

Do you think that a Brave New World season 2 renewal will happen?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







