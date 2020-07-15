The Oval episode 24, 25 spoilers: Chaos around the White House







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on The Oval episode 24 and episode 25 next week? We’re closing in on the end of the season. It’s going to be big, it’s going to be dramatic, and there are a lot of twists that are around just about every corner. You’ve got two hours and with that, it’s safe to say that there is a lot of ground to cover. This entire show has been about all sorts of political turmoil, and we don’t think that this is going to change moving into the final chapter.

Of course, if there is one big question to still wonder, it’s this: How in the world can The Oval compete with the craziness of real-life politics? Maybe they don’t have to. Maybe the real joy of this show now is being able to just dive into something different and escape from our world for a little bit.

So what do we know is coming up at the moment? For the time being, we at least have synopses from the next two episodes courtesy of BET.

Episode 24, “Twenty-Four Hours” – Secrets and lies abound as the president looks to fill the press secretary position.

Episode 25, “One of Us” – The First Family indulges in obsession.

Because the finale of American Soul is airing tonight, that is giving BET the chance to be able to have two hours to devote to this show next week. We’re expecting something dramatic transpiring at the end of all of this … and as we look ahead, it’s comforting to know that there is a season 2. We know that production for that is supposed to happen later this month, albeit in a rather atypical way given that Tyler Perry has come up with a very unique plan to quarantine the entire cast and crew to separate them from the outside world during this health crisis.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Oval right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Oval season 1 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: BET.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







