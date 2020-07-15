Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 9: Elizabeth Henstridge directs!







As we prepare for Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 9 next week entitled “As I Have Always Been,” there are reasons for excitement. Take, for example, it marking the TV directorial debut for Elizabeth Henstridge!

This is a tremendous opportunity for her, and it’s also something that Marvel has allowed the cast to take on over time. Clark Gregg has had an opportunity to helm a couple of episodes in the past, and in giving Henstridge this chance now, she can carry this skill over to some future projects down the road. A show like this does have an established formula, but we’re hoping that there are a few little fun things that we get to see mixed in along the way.

So what are we hoping for within this episode? Thematically, think some sort of continuation to much of what we’ve seen as of late. What has made Agents of SHIELD season 7 so strong is just how personal that it’s been. Sure, you have a high-stakes mission going on here with the Chronicoms at the center of it, but we’ve also seen episodes that are specifically geared around a small group of characters.

Here’s one thing that is great to know — Henstridge herself said recently in a Marvel interview that we are going to be seeing more of Fitz in the near future. Not only that, but you’ll get to see Jemma Simmons have some sort of role in it:

“I know, there are so many questions [around the character] … we’re going to find out more about where he is and why, and some of that information is going to come from Jemma. We’ll find out more in the next couple of episodes. And [at least some] of the information [about him] will come directly from Fitz. That’s all I can say.”

