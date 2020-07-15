The Voice season 19: When do blind auditions begin filming?







Want to know some of the first news out there on The Voice season 19? We’ve obviously known for a while that the season is happening. Yet, we had all sorts of questions as to when production is going to begin … and also how. Is there going to be a way to actually have the coaches in one spot to do this again?

As it turns out, it appears as though the answer here is … maybe. If you visit the show’s official ticketing page, there are blind auditions that are going to be filmed starting on July 29 and through August 7. There will not be a live in-studio audience, but there are plans for there to be a virtual one. We do think there’s a good chance that the coaches will be in-studio, mostly because it’s hard to figure out how the show is going to work without them all being present there. The spinning red chairs, after all, are essential in order to make the presentation of the blind auditions work.

To us personally, we don’t think that The Voice really needs a live or virtual audience in order to work. Instead, it’s got a little bit to do with the actual talent on the show. We just need to see some great talent on the stage doing what they do best, and sometimes, a loud audience can be a little bit distracting. Yet, this is just an extreme opinion that we hold since we think that the producers are trying in order to produce a show that feels familiar. Giving people some TV comfort food is an extremely important thing in some times like this.

