The Challenge 35 finale sneak peek: Kaycee, Fessy prepare







Tonight on The Challenge 35, the epic finale is going to be here! The remaining contestants will do their best to take on the final, and there is a ton of money at stake.

Because of this, what we’re seeing here is a reason for certain people to be emotional, and the sneak peek below gives you a good sense of this. In this, Fessy is clearly getting choked up at the thought of being able to win this season, knowing just what this is going to meet for his family if he can pull it off. While he mentions that he didn’t grow up poor, he also didn’t grow up wealthy. This is the sort of prize that could change his life dramatically and Kaycee, who he’s talking to, understands this fully. She won Big Brother 20 and, because of that, she’s already seen a lot of her life changed.

We will say now that there is a certain degree of irony in this sneak peek being shared by the official account for Big Brother, mostly because there are SO many people out there eager to just get some more news on Big Brother 22 … and instead we’re getting The Challenge. We do think that a lot of season 20 players will be on season 22, provided of course that it remains an All-Star format.

Do we think that Fessy and Kaycee are among the top contenders? It’s hard to argue against it given that both of them have competed in athletic events — the only thing that is working against the two of them is that they are up against people who are veterans on this show. In theory, some people out there understand the competitive world of The Challenge better than they do.

This has been an eventful past 24 hours, given that yesterday it was reported that Fessy and fellow Big Brother 20 alum Haleigh Broucher are ending their relationship.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Challenge 35 finale tonight?

The emotions are intense as former #BigBrother players compete for a chance to win on tonight's @challengemtv finale! Tune in at 8/7c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/vnt7OBW6JY — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 15, 2020

