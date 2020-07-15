Big Brother couple Haleigh Broucher, Faysal Shafaat break up







Big Brother 20 is remembered as one of the better seasons in recent years, but there is unfortunate news breaking now about one of its more-popular couples.

In a statement tonight, Haleigh Broucher confirmed that she and Faysal Shafaat are officially no more. The two made it a long time in comparison to many “showmances” that have taken part in the show over the years, and also despite the fact that they’re not from the same area and there was a long-distance component to it. Also Faysal a.k.a. Fessy has been rather busy as of late courtesy of the most-recent season of The Challenge.

For some more news on the future of Big Brother in video form, check out the latest below. (Remember that Haleigh has been rumored as a possible returnee in season 22.) Once you check that out, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more news and view our playlist. We’ll have more updates throughout the season, provided that there is one.

Haleigh was complimentary in her statement when it comes to her time spent with Faysal, and she thanked a lot of fans for their support over the years. It’s sad to see things not work out when you become so invested in the relationship over the years — but if it’s not for the best, it’s not for the best. You have to make the decision that is the best for you.

This marks the second major Big Brother-related breakup of the past several weeks. After all, we recently saw the end of Jackson Michie and Holly Allen, who made it all the way to the end of Big Brother 21. There are still some couples from season 20 still together, including Bayleigh Dayton and Christopher “Swaggy C” Williams and then also Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans.

Are you sad that Faysal Shafaat and Haleigh Broucher are no more?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below. Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







